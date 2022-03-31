ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnancy Increases Risk Of Getting COVID-19 Even When Fully Vaccinated, According To Study

By Joseph Gobran
IBTimes
IBTimes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A study from Epic Research found that pregnancy, along with other comorbidities, can increase the chance of getting a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A breakthrough COVID-19 infection is defined as a group of fully vaccinated individuals who are still susceptible to a COVID-19 infection if they are exposed to the...

