ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Letter To The Editor: Joining Priedhorsky’s Endorsement Of Walker For Council

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

I would like to join with...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

Letters to the Editor

Tribal member suggests that it doesn't make economic sense to reopen the Village; ag groups combine to ask for veto of farmworker overtime bill Kah-Nee-Ta is money loser; don't reopen the Village Kah-Nee-Ta has never produced financial rewards toward the Tribal treasure. It was originally to be a stand-alone, self-supporting business — it never has been. Each year funds were borrowed from the Village (which was a producer to the Tribal treasure), hot springs swim pool area, which made the Village look financially bad. This continued until the Village began to break even, thus the manager of the Village...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy