ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Luján, Klobuchar, Blunt Spearhead Senate Passage Of Bill To Improve Ballot Access For Voters With Disabilities, As Gallego, O’Halleran, Sablan Reintroduce In House

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Ranking Member Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) led the Senate’s passage of the PAVA Program Inclusion Act to ensure all voters with disabilities, regardless of geographic location, can fully participate in the electoral...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
AOL Corp

Senate panel sets vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday announced its plans to meet for a vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination by President Biden to the U.S. Supreme Court, moving the 51-year-old judge another step closer to becoming the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. “This...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Ray Luján
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Ruben Gallego
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Rights#Blunt Spearhead#House#D Minn#Ranking#P A#Native American#Americans
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy