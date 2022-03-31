ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencoe to retire Ben Petrick's number

By Wade Evanson
Hillsboro News-Times
 1 day ago
The Hillsboro high school will honor the former Major Leaguer in a ceremony prior to their game April 6.

It's going to be a busy week for Ben Petrick.

The Hillsboro native will have his number retired by the Hillsboro Hops prior to their opening day game Friday, April 8, but two days earlier the Glencoe High School alum will have his number retired by the Crimson Tide prior to their game with Newberg scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at Glencoe High School.

Petrick was a first team all-state baseball player in both 1993 and 1995 and was selected as Oregon's Gatorade Player of the Year in 1995 shortly before being selected 38th overall by the Colorado Rockies in that year's Major League Baseball draft.

Petrick made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1999, and in his first full season with the Rockies batted .322.

The former Tide great played six seasons for the Rockies and Detroit Tigers before being forced to retire as the result of complications stemming from a young-onset Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

While at Glencoe, Petrick played football, baseball and basketball and helped lead the Tide to a state championship on the gridiron in 1994.

He later turned down an offer to play both football and baseball at Arizona State University in order to sign a contract with the Rockies.

The ceremony honoring Petrick is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m.

Comments / 0

