Tom Brady took to social media Wednesday to talk about Bruce Arians, who announced earlier in the day he was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive," Brady wrote on Instagram.

