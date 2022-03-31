ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach K builds Blue Devils into his final Final Four team

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In one of his tried-and-true motivational speeches, Mike Krzyzewski outlined his four pillars of team building. They are: making everyone feel important, taking ownership,...

thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Adrian Holman

2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four schedule

Although we are in a new month, March Madness is not over because the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four will be tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Surprisingly, tickets are still available for both Final Four games. The price range for the tickets are between $80 and $1,800. That means that you still have the opportunity to scratch going to a Final Four off of your bucket list. If you do go, then definitely take extra cash for parking because parking at the Target Center runs for $50.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Coach K on an NCAA revamp: ‘Time to look at the whole thing’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sport Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is leaving is run by an organization he doesn’t much recognize anymore. Or likes at all. The 75-year-old coach, whose career ends after Duke is done at the Final Four, used the opportunity of what could be his last big news conference Friday to spell out issues he feels will haunt college basketball and the NCAA until they’re fixed. Most of his solutions had something to do with blowing up the entire operation and starting over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Final Four sparks debate: What merits blueblood status?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina, Duke and Kansas are bona fide basketball bluebloods, the best of the best in the men’s college game. UCLA and Kentucky are no-doubters, too. But when the conversation turns to Villanova, which has the same number of championships as Kansas, a pleasant water-cooler debate over blueblood status can become a heated argument. The same goes for Indiana, which has long been considered among the best programs in the country, but hasn’t won a title since 1987, or Michigan State, which has become a perennial contender under Tom Izzo but has only cut down the nets twice in its history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

UConn-South Carolina title tilt packs plenty of star power

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The South Carolina Gamecocks have had the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll the entire season. The last test for the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament will be the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday. Women’s college basketball gets the greats of the game together on the biggest stage as consistently as any sport. This South Carolina-UConn matchup is no different. The Gamecocks toppled Louisville 72-59 in the first semifinal behind 23 points and 18 rebounds from AP Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Huskies outlasted defending champion Stanford 63-58 in the second game. Paige Bueckers scored 14 points at the Target Center in her hometown of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd wins AP men’s coach of the year

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men’s basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. Lloyd received 28 votes to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. Lloyd spent 22 seasons at Gonzaga and took the lessons he learned to Arizona. The Wildcats went 34-3 and swept the Pac-12 season and tournament titles to earn a No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament. Lloyd joins Indiana State’s Bill Hodges and Drake’s Keno Davisin earning AP coach of the year in their first season as a head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Florida’s Golden rounds out coaching staff by hiring Hartman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has rounded out his staff by hiring UNLV assistant Carlin Hartman. Hartman joins Mississippi State’s Korey McCray and Richmond’s Kevin Hovde on Florida’s bench. Golden called his staff “a grand slam.” He adds, “I couldn’t feel any better about the staff.” Golden lost one player on his roster Friday when forward Anthony Duruji announced plans to hire an agent and enter the NBA draft. Golden and his staff are hoping to persuade big man Colin Castleton, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, to stick around for another season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Idaho8.com

Staley wary equity strides for women’s tourney will continue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley is not certain there will ever be true equity among the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament. Staley has led top-seeded South Carolina into its second straight Final Four, where the Gamecocks will face Louisville on Friday night for a spot in the championship game. Staley has enjoyed the tournament experience so far, including the team’s two days in Minneapolis. She sees change from a year ago when inequities were discovered between what the men and women received at their tournament. Staley wonders if even the advances made so far will last going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

