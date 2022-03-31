ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House bracing for ‘three-fold’ increase in migration once Title 42 lifted

By Julian Resendiz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqWUv_0evsHdkU00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Biden administration is making contingency plans to deal with a three-fold increase in migration upon lifting of the Title 42 public health order, a California congresswoman says.

“They are making plans for multiple stages based on the number of daily encounters,” U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, said in a press call with reporters on Thursday. “They are making contingency plans for up to three times the amount of migrants that they’re seeing right now.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection last reported 164,973 migrant encounters at the Southwest border in February, a 7 percent increase over January.

Chu said the planning includes looking for resources to transport migrants – including possible air transportation from the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Forestry Service – as well as recruiting additional personnel.

“For facilities, they’ve got contracts ready for soft-sided such as tents, but the issue will be security land for those tents to be placed. They’re having a challenge finding staff with the proper background […] they’re issuing (Department of Homeland Security) volunteer requests,” said Chu, whose staff received a briefing from the administration on Tuesday.

Border communities unprepared for end of Title 42, lawmakers say

The challenges stem from the expected termination of Title 42 as early as May 23, which could reopen the borders to asylum-seekers. At least 20,000 migrants are known to be holding up in Mexican border cities waiting for the opportunity to petition for U.S. asylum.

While Title 42 has been in force, asylum-seekers haven’t been allowed to petition for asylum at U.S. ports of entry. The policy has been used to expel more than a million migrants who entered the U.S. without authorization, though it’s not clear how many of those were asylum-seekers and how many economic migrants.

Chu and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said they welcome the end of Title 42 despite whatever temporary challenges the change in policy may bring.

Chu urged the administration to establish better communication with state and local leaders in border communities to ensure a good outcome.

El Paso advocates ready to assist more migrants when Title 42 ends

Both lawmakers opined that the administration is “working very hard” to humanely deal with asylum-seekers.

‘Humanitarian’ center proposed for El Paso

Escobar on Thursday reiterated calls for the administration to establish in-country processing for asylum seekers rather than wait for them to make long and perilous trips to make a claim at the U.S. border. The federal government previously established a mechanism called Central American Minors program that does just that, and which could be expanded.

Lawmakers: Process asylum-seekers abroad to reduce dangerous, unauthorized migration

“Addressing immigration exclusively at our nation’s borders represents a failure of vision and policy. Outdated policies and processes harm migrants and asylum-seekers, waste millions of dollars annually, misuse law enforcement personnel, and do not make us more ‘secure,’” she said.

Escobar also called on the administration to establish a humanitarian processing center in her El Paso district. The center would use civilian personnel instead of Border Patrol or CBP officers to process asylum-seekers.

“If we re-envision our immigration policies to be more strategic and humane, we can simultaneously create a more just and orderly process at our southern border, better use our resources, and prioritize both security and human dignity,” she said.

Solange Gould, a 25-year public health veteran, agrees that asylum-seekers should be treated better at processing centers.

“They should be staffed by public health workers ready to provide needed care, not by law-enforcement or Border Patrol,” said Gould, co-director of Human Impact Partners, a national public health and equity organization. “More harm is done when law enforcement is present where (health services) are provided” because it only exacerbates the migrants’ trauma of past violence and oppression.

Escobar also renewed a call for Congress to bring about immigration reform.

“Congress has an obligation to act on reforming outdated immigration laws,” she said, taking a stab at Republicans she says are obstructing pathways to additional legal migration at every turn. “Calls for vulnerable populations to ‘get in line’ or ‘do it the right way’ reflect an ignorance about the limited legal opportunities that exist. It falls on those of us in Congress to create those legal opportunities that would go a long way in addressing the challenges and opportunities we face at our nation’s front door and beyond.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Judy Chu
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Border Patrol#Immigration Reform#Border Report#The U S Forestry Service
Daily Mail

Moment migrant girl, 4, is rescued by Texas CBP after being dumped alone on river bank by people smugglers, as number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border rockets by a third in a month

A migrant girl was pictured being rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a smuggler abandoned her on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The four-year-old child was crossed from Mexico by a smuggler and dumped on the riverbank Tuesday in Eagle Pass, Texas, as the number of unaccompanied minors making the crossing rocketed by a third last month, to 12,011.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy