Aphasia explained following actor Bruce Willis’ diagnosis

Rumer & Scout reportedly attended a Coachella pre-party event in Los Angeles, hours after they revealed their father’s aphasia diagnosis. Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout Willis, 30, were spotted for the first time since they revealed their father, Bruce Willis, was stepping aside from acting because of his secret battle with aphasia, which has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. The gorgeous sisters enjoyed a sunny day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 30) as they reportedly made their way to a Coachella pre-party event.
Comments / 0