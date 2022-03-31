ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aphasia explained following actor Bruce Willis’ diagnosis

Dolly Parton has a message for first responders fighting to save her home community. East Tennessee native Dolly Parton took to social...

HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Us Weekly

Demi Moore Thanks Ex-Husband Bruce Willis for 'Our Blended Family' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Friendly exes! Nearly 22 years after Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their marriage, they’ve remained on good terms. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍,” the Ghost actress, 59, captioned an Instagram photo with the Die Hard star, 67, on Saturday, March 19. The twosome — who were married between 1987 and 2000 — have remained cordial […]
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
The Week

Bruce Willis' health reportedly raised concerns on film sets for years: 'He just looked so lost'

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis' Daughters Rumer & Scout Spotted For 1st Time Since Revealing Dad's Sad Disease

Rumer & Scout reportedly attended a Coachella pre-party event in Los Angeles, hours after they revealed their father’s aphasia diagnosis. Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout Willis, 30, were spotted for the first time since they revealed their father, Bruce Willis, was stepping aside from acting because of his secret battle with aphasia, which has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. The gorgeous sisters enjoyed a sunny day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 30) as they reportedly made their way to a Coachella pre-party event.
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith's Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
WKRC

Just the Tipsters podcast highlights Jason Ellis case

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 2022 will mark nine years since Tri-State native Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed while on duty in Bardstown, Kentucky. He was a husband and father of two who was loved by almost everyone he met and his family waits in pain for answers about who gunned him down in 2013. Northern Kentucky native Melissa Morgan hosts the podcast, Just the Tipsters and is an outspoken advocate for police looking to solve cases like this one.
