Aphasia explained following actor Bruce Willis’ diagnosis

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."

