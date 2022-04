NATCHEZ — Special Olympics Area 7 has two athletes and coaches from Natchez qualify for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, from June 5 to June 12. Charles Cothern is the bowling coach, Patrice Cothern is a unified bowling coach, Nathan Gaude will compete in swimming and Michael Champ will compete in bowling.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO