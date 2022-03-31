4-star Louisiana OT plans visit to Florida after picking up offer

Four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams has known Florida head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke since they were coaching the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Napier offered the St. Augustine recruit a scholarship to play at ULL and he still wants him on his team after moving to the SEC. Adams picked up an offer from the Gators on Tuesday and has quickly planned a visit to the Swamp on Tuesday, April 5, according to Gators Online.

“When they left, they still continued to keep an eye on me. They wanted to evaluate me a little bit more to see if the SEC was right for me, and then eventually I put in the work. I did what I had to do and they pulled the trigger.”

In addition to Florida, Adams plans to stop by LSU and Texas A&M in the coming weeks. He holds offers from Florida State, Ole Miss and Mississippi State as well, so there’s plenty of competition for the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country, according to On3’s individual recruiting rankings.

LSU has a history of keeping Lousiana kids in the state, but Napier has been able to use his regionals ties to keep pace with the Tigers fairly often. Trevor Etienne was the big name out of the state to sign with Florida last season and Florida was on the table for TreVonte' Citizen.

Adams already has chemistry with the Florida coaches, and he says they’re sitting high on his list before he even gets to see the campus in person.

