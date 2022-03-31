ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

4-star Louisiana OT plans visit to Florida after picking up offer

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0evs9lU900

Four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams has known Florida head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke since they were coaching the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Napier offered the St. Augustine recruit a scholarship to play at ULL and he still wants him on his team after moving to the SEC. Adams picked up an offer from the Gators on Tuesday and has quickly planned a visit to the Swamp on Tuesday, April 5, according to Gators Online.

“When they left, they still continued to keep an eye on me. They wanted to evaluate me a little bit more to see if the SEC was right for me, and then eventually I put in the work. I did what I had to do and they pulled the trigger.”

In addition to Florida, Adams plans to stop by LSU and Texas A&M in the coming weeks. He holds offers from Florida State, Ole Miss and Mississippi State as well, so there’s plenty of competition for the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country, according to On3’s individual recruiting rankings.

LSU has a history of keeping Lousiana kids in the state, but Napier has been able to use his regionals ties to keep pace with the Tigers fairly often. Trevor Etienne was the big name out of the state to sign with Florida last season and Florida was on the table for TreVonte' Citizen.

Adams already has chemistry with the Florida coaches, and he says they’re sitting high on his list before he even gets to see the campus in person.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Saint Augustine, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
City
St. Augustine, FL
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
FanSided

3 reasons Duke will beat UNC in Final Four

There will be no denying what is rightfully theirs, as the Duke Blue Devils will beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game on Saturday. In a game that will absolutely decided by most horrendous officiating, the Duke Blue Devils will...
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Mississippi#American Football#College Football#Louisiana Ot#Ragin#Cajuns#Sec#Gators Online#Lsu#Texas A M#Ole Miss#On3#Tigers
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAFB

McMahon picks up first high school commit for class of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has picked up his first commit for the class of 2022 in forward Cornelius Williams. Williams announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday, March 31. Williams was previously committed to Murray State and de-committed once McMahon was hired...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy