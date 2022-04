Universal Studios Japan isn't just known for having the first Super Mario World attraction opening within its borders, which is also set to make its way to the West in 2023, it also has created several different anime attractions throughout the years. With the likes of Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more often receiving rides, and sometimes entire parts of the park dedicated to each franchise, Universal Studios Japan is set to have another major year in 2022 as it once again introduces the "Universal Cool Japan" event featuring some heavy anime hitters.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO