ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt taps longtime prosecutor for Pardon and Parole Board

GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday named a longtime state prosecutor to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board. Stitt announced Cathy Stocker would succeed Kelly Doyle, who abruptly...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Melissa Lucio appeals to Texas Pardon Board, Governor for clemency

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Attorneys of Melissa Lucio have submitted an application for clemency to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday. The 53-year-old Harlingen woman was arrested in 2007. Convicted of capital murder in 2008 after being found guilty of beating her two-year-old daughter to death. Melissa Lucio […]
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

March 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office...
POLITICS
WWMT

Laws let parole board wait 5 years to review certain inmates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New laws allow the Michigan Parole Board to delay reviews of killers and other violent offenders so they occur every five years instead of every one or two years. The bipartisan measures signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer address what supporters say was an...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Grant, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
MLive

Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison

A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
People

South Carolina Begins Offering Firing Squad Executions for Death Row Inmates, Now 1 of 4 States

South Carolina has become the fourth state to allow executions by firing squad as an option for prisoners on death row. After legislation passed in May 2021 to expand the state's means of execution, the S.C. Department of Corrections announced in a statement Friday that they've completed a $53,600 renovation of their Capital Punishment Facility to allow for firing squad executions.
POLITICS
K945

Louisiana Prisons Will Finally Allow ‘Contact’ Visits Once Again

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Oklahoma#Crime#Pardon And Parole Board#Ap#Episcopal#Canadian
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBUR

Mass. parole board reviews release terms for Koonce after commuted sentence

The first man in 25 years to have his life sentence commuted in Massachusetts is one step closer to being set free. Thomas Koonce told the Massachusetts parole board Thursday that he has a place to live and a job offer now. After serving decades in prison, his sentence for a first-degree murder conviction was commuted to second-degree murder last month. Thursday's hearing was the final step in the commutation process.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Brings Back Death By Firing Squad

As many push for the American government to do away with the death penalty completely, the state of South Carolina has upped the ante on the controversial practice, bringing back death by firing squad. On Friday, the state Department of Corrections said revisions to the death chamber where the executions...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy