Evening weather forecast for March 31, 2022

By Scott Fisher
fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe springtime weather is expected to...

www.fox7austin.com

WJCL

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
News 12

Sunny Saturday, rain returns for Sunday

The weekend will start off great with sunny conditions and a nice breeze. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green Saturday will have seasonable temperatures with highs into the mid-50s. Sunday will start off cloudy and damp. Showers will be widespread early and become scattered in the afternoon. The...
Boston

Weather outlook: Sunny start to the week gives way to more rain

April showers will hopefully bring May flowers, since Massachusetts is due for a rainy week. Spring will kick into gear next week with its typical cool temps and relentless rain. Sunday’s light showers will give way to a dry start to the workweek Monday, though more rain is due again...
KTVZ

A winter storm watch starts Sunday morning

The weekend looks to be mild, with a change developing through Sunday. Look for sunny skies, with highs close to 60 Saturday. A low-pressure center moving into central British Columbia will rotate in some thickening clouds Sunday, but we won't see any rain until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
