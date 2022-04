CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The trial for the man accused of killing Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson remains scheduled to be held in Kanawha County, for the time being. Joshua Phillips, 39, of Charleston, appeared with one of his attorneys, John Sullivan, from the South Central Regional Jail on Tuesday as part of a virtual pre-trial hearing in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey. Phillips’ attorneys, including Ronni Sheets, argued for a change of venue, noting the extensive media coverage of the shooting and the possible effects of having an impartial jury.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO