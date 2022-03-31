ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Underwood set to receive contract extension through 2027-28 season

By Division of Intercollegiate Athletics
illinois.edu
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, Illinois went 23-10 overall and won the Big...

blogs.illinois.edu

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa center opts to hit NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa basketball player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Wednesday, backup center Josh Ogundele announced that he will be exploring his options outside of Iowa City. On Tuesday, guard Joe Toussaint also entered his name into the transfer portal. Iowa star Keegan Murray declared for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Golf Digest

The last paragraph of this Arkansas State assistant basketball coach’s resignation letter is a mic drop for the ages

Some folks retire and other folks retire. Some ride off into the sunset never to live a life of peace and quiet, others turn up the Alice Cooper, kick open the front door, and do donuts in the parking lot. It’s just a matter of personal taste. Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Mike Scutero, however, is a fascinating hybrid. On one hand, he’s stepping away from the Red Wolves to spend more time with his family. This is a key feature of Retirement Type 1. On the other, he’s done so by dropping one of the wildest closing paragraphs in resignation-letter history. Strap in tight, people. This is one hell of a rollercoaster.
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy