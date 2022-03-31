ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Damage reported after possible tornadoes touch down in Jackson County

WLOX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President focuses on small businesses as she visits Mississippi Friday. Coast teachers celebrate signing of teacher pay raise. Gov. Tate Reeves made the state’s...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Magnolia, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Art#Spring Day#Extreme Weather#Mri#Imaging
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
Magnolia State Live

Winds rip roof off of Mississippi motel

Winds tore off a portion of a motel roof Wednesday afternoon in Brookhaven. Anna Thomas, assistant manager of America’s Best Value Inn, said the wind lifted a portion of the metal roof and deposited it onto two customer-owned vehicles. “No one was hurt, thankfully,” Thomas said. Insurance and...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy