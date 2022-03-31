Tim Anderson on the Expectations of the 2022 White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
Two MLB contenders agreed to a trade on Friday as the Chicago White Sox sent relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. The deal is the rare exchange that truly helps both sides, though it wasn’t the only move made by the White Sox. Following the Kimbrel-Pollock trade, Chicago made an important move with All-Star starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. The team tweeted the news from their Twitter account.
Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
Seiya Suzuki went hitless in his first three Cactus League games with a walk and four strikeouts mixed in. He got into the hit category in a tape-measure way Wednesday. Suzuki, the Cubs' prized offseason addition, crushed a three-run home run in Wednesday's spring training game against the Mariners, a soaring fly ball over the left-center field fence.
White Sox trade pitcher Craig Kimbrel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have traded relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for A.J. Pollock. It ends a brief, yet disappointing stint on the South Side. At the trade deadline in 2021, the White Sox...
For decades, the NBA has been a star’s league. But even among the stars, there’s an exclusive club. Russell and Dr. J. Bird and Magic. Jordan. Kobe. They’re all part of a select group that paved the way for the NBA superstar of today. And in Icons Club: The Evolution of the NBA Superstar, Hall of Fame reporter Jackie MacMullan explains how some even shared secrets with each other along the way.
Mike and Jesse are joined by Jason Flynn of the Soccer Cards United podcast to discuss all things World Cup and soccer cards (16:39). They ask Jason which product he is looking to buy ahead of the biggest event in sports, which players’ cards he’s looking to chase, which countries he views as favorites and underdogs for the tournament, and much more. They then answer some mailbag questions to end the show.
White Sox SS Tim Anderson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season for making contact with an umpire in a game against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 29th, 2021. He was also fined $10,000. The MLB has not announced the suspension. (Chicago Sun-Times) Fantasy Impact:
JJ and House begin by sharing their thoughts on the UNC-Duke matchup and giving out their favorite bets for the game (4:00). Then, they move on to Villanova-Kansas and House explains why he loves the first-half under (10:00). Plus, they share multiple teasers for Friday night NBA action (18:00) and take an early look at NFL win totals (30:00).
Comments / 0