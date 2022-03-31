ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browning, MT

8 arrested after search at house owned by Blackfeet chairman

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BROWNING, Mont. (AP) — A federal search warrant executed at a residence owned by the chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council on Thursday led to eight people being taken into tribal custody, four for allegedly selling the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, tribal law enforcement said.

Last week, the tribe declared a state of emergency after the northwestern Montana reservation saw four deaths and 17 drug overdoses over the period of a week earlier this month.

Tribal Chairman Timothy Davis was not among those arrested or charged, Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson told the Missoulian.

Lamson told the Great Falls Tribune he did not believe Davis was present while the search warrant was executed by tribal officers and FBI agents.

Four people were arrested on tribal warrants for selling a small amount of fentanyl to a witness in an ongoing investigation, Lamson said. Other arrests were based on what was found during the search of the house, he said.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

Tribal courts can hear misdemeanor charges. If federal charges are warranted, they would have to go through the indictment process.

Experts say fentanyl has been a top driver of growing numbers of overdose deaths across the U.S.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

Related
WIBW

Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after drug-related search warrants were served in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, March 18, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served two search warrants - one in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren St. and the other in the 300 block of SW 3rd St.
TOPEKA, KS
ABC 33/40 News

Four arrested on drug charges after search warrant issued in Clanton

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Four people were arrested Friday after methamphetamine was found during a search warrant in Clanton, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the warrant was issued in the 5000 block of County Road 754 and was the result of an...
CLANTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browning, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Browning, MT
Merced Sun-Star

Suspected gang member arrested after a gun and drugs are found in search of Merced home

A suspected gang member is in custody after officers found a gun and narcotics during a weekend search in Merced, according to authorities. Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Stretch Road about 8:27 p.m. Saturday after learning that one of the residents, identified as 34-year-old Johnny Cardenas, was in possession of a firearm, according to a Merced Police Department news release.
MERCED, CA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#House#Ap#Blackfeet Tribal#Missoulian#The Great Falls Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Two After High Speed Chase

Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
GUERNSEY, WY
The Daily Sentinel

Search warrant results in two arrests

RACINE — Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports on Sunday the Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant resulting in two arrests. According to a news release from Wood’s office, the warrant was executed at a residence in the 43000-block of State Route 124 in Racine. The incident began when deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male allegedly pointing a gun at a female in a motor vehicle in the driveway, according to the new release. Deputies responded to the scene along with the Pomeroy Police Department and Middleport Police Department.
RACINE, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy