NSU-NeoHealth partnership receives Excellence Award

By FOX23.com News Staff
 1 day ago
NSU, NeoHealth partnership receives OSRHE Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award NSU and NeoHealth received the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award this year. Pictured, from the left, Chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Allison D. Garrett, NSU Assistant to the President Dr. Ron Cambiano, Chief Executive Officer at Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers, Inc. Dr. Scott Rosenthal, NSU Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery and NSU President Steve Turner. (Photo courtesy of OSRHE)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern Community Health Centers Inc. (NeoHealth) and Northeastern State University (NSU) has received Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Regents (ORSHE) Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award.

The award is designed to highlight successful partnerships between higher education institutions and businesses.

The partnership between NSU and NeoHealth was one of 26 business and higher education institution partnerships that the regents recognized this year.

NeoHealth has managed the campus student health clinic at NSU Tahlequah since 2016.

“This partnership has been invaluable for NSU as it allows students, faculty and staff access to low-cost, high quality medical services on or near our three campuses,” NSU President Steve Turner said. “We are especially appreciative of the support NeoHealth provided as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and they were an asset in helping keep our NSU family healthy and safe during uncertain times.”

During the pandemic, NeoHealth and NSU have successfully kept the positive known cases across multiple campuses at a low rate by providing tests and medical services to students, employees and the community.

“Our colleges and universities continue to collaborate successfully with public, private and nonprofit partners to strengthen economic and workforce development across our state,” Chancellor Allison D. Garrett said in an OSRHE press release. “The State Regents and I are proud to celebrate the positive impact of these partnerships as we all work together to build the skilled workforce required to make Oklahoma competitive on a global stage.”

While its primary focus is on students, the NeoHealth Medical Center on the Tahlequah campus also provides affordable, quality health care to patients with Medicaid, Medicare and third-party insurance and those without insurance. Uninsured patients may qualify for a discount. Staff will work with patients to establish payment plans.

NeoHealth has also provided NSU with financial assistance, totaling approximately $27,000, which supports student scholarships, a veterans’ monument and other critical needs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

