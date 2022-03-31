ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Mom who blamed toddler’s death on road rage arrested

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Police say a Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on...

Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Toddler#Ap
TheDailyBeast

Grandma Kills 3-Year-Old She Just Adopted in Tragic Accident

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl who ran out of the house to greet her grandmother while she was parking the car was pinned and killed in a tragic accident. Police say the 46-year-old driver, who had just adopted her granddaughter, did not see her run to the car and open the door. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the child was then pinned between the open door and a tree as the grandmother continued parking in reverse. When she realized what happened, she jumped out and was injured trying to help the girl. “It’s an absolute tragedy, there’s nothing more to be said about it,” Pace told Fox29. “It’s not something that was intentional in any way, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl.”
Shreveport Magazine

8-month-old baby boy died after an unlicensed child care operator left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home

The 47-year-old child care operator reportedly left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home for approximately 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school. The child care provider reportedly left her home for around 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school, leaving all 9 young children unsupervised.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Daycare worker admitted to breaking the leg of a toddler boy after she ‘lost her temper’, the boy’s parents are now suing the child care staffer and daycare

The 32-year-old daycare worker reportedly admitted to breaking the leg of a boy after she lost her temper. Now, the child’s parents now seek civil damages against her and the daycare. Authorities said the surveillance video captured the moment when the caretaker picked up the boy and slam him to the ground, grappling him until his leg snaps. The boy’s parents are now suing the child care staffer and daycare.
EDUCATION
People

Va. Woman on Trial for Allegedly Killing Mom and Sister Heard on Recorded Call Crying Over Their Deaths

On July 14, 2017, a mother and daughter were found dead in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia. Those who knew Pamela Hargan, 63, and her youngest daughter, Helen, 23, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, were shocked when authorities announced that they believed Helen had shot and killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.
MCLEAN, VA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL

