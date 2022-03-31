Police: Mom who blamed toddler’s death on road rage arrested

A mother and her boyfriend have been found guilty of killing her two-year-old son after she accidentally recorded “harrowing” audio clips of the pair abusing him. Kyrell Matthews was repeatedly attacked in the weeks before he collapsed and died at his home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October 2019, the Old Bailey heard.
Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
THE father of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot his mother over the weekend may face gun charges, police said. The family was sitting in their car in a Food for Less store parking lot in the suburb of Dolton when the boy somehow got access to the gun and fired it, hitting his mother.
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Deborah Holt doesn’t know why her daughter took a train from Missouri to Texas, where she went after it arrived, or where she is now — and the last time she heard her voice, it was tearful and desperate and many miles away. Dana Holt, 30, was in...
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl who ran out of the house to greet her grandmother while she was parking the car was pinned and killed in a tragic accident. Police say the 46-year-old driver, who had just adopted her granddaughter, did not see her run to the car and open the door. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the child was then pinned between the open door and a tree as the grandmother continued parking in reverse. When she realized what happened, she jumped out and was injured trying to help the girl. “It’s an absolute tragedy, there’s nothing more to be said about it,” Pace told Fox29. “It’s not something that was intentional in any way, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl.”
Police officers have rescued a crying and struggling baby who was locked in a car with a blanket over her head after her parents allegedly left her alone to go and watch a show. The incident took place in Danzhai County, located in Guizhou, China, on March 6. The police...
The 47-year-old child care operator reportedly left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home for approximately 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school. The child care provider reportedly left her home for around 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school, leaving all 9 young children unsupervised.
An American mother of four was killed and her younger sister was wounded during a mass shooting in Mexico Sunday night, her family told CBS Chicago. The woman, 36-year-old Melissa Silva, and her sister had traveled to Mexico to visit family, when gunmen burst into a gathering, killing 20 people. Her sister was shot - but survived.
Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
The 32-year-old daycare worker reportedly admitted to breaking the leg of a boy after she lost her temper. Now, the child’s parents now seek civil damages against her and the daycare. Authorities said the surveillance video captured the moment when the caretaker picked up the boy and slam him to the ground, grappling him until his leg snaps. The boy’s parents are now suing the child care staffer and daycare.
UPDATE: The victim in Monday's hit and run incident has died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Dylan Mark Wilson. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle or driver involved, and for video footage and witnesses. Investigators believe this was a road...
On July 14, 2017, a mother and daughter were found dead in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia. Those who knew Pamela Hargan, 63, and her youngest daughter, Helen, 23, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, were shocked when authorities announced that they believed Helen had shot and killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.
A Texas 2-year-old found her mom’s boyfriend’s gun before fatally shooting herself with it earlier this year, federal officials say. The girl’s mother called 911 and told police that her daughter shot herself with his gun on Feb. 18, according to a March 10 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
Two Tennessee grandparents were charged with first-degree murder after their 20-month-old grandson died of a fentanyl intoxication, police say. There was “enough fentanyl in his system to kill an adult,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release. Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, from...
The former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an unarmed 17-year-old after he reached for a jug of antifreeze during a traffic stop was just convicted of negligent homicide—a misdemeanor—and sentenced to a year in jail. Michael Davis, who worked for the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0