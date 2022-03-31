ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

2022 Super 6 and All DeKalb County

southerntorch.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ala.--The All-DeKalb Honors for the 2021-2022 Season along with the Super 6 Teams have recently been...

southerntorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Lee County Walmart closed

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Walmart located on Ledo Road is currently closed, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Walmart around 2:30 p.m. in regards to reports about a fire alarm being pulled. Walmart supervisors said they are waiting for servicemen to repair a...
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Dekalb County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Dekalb County, AL
Government
County
Dekalb County, AL
WJTV 12

Police: Runaway Alabama girl located in Mississippi has died

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her home in Alabama before being found in a nearby Mississippi city has died, Mobile Police said. The circumstances around the death of Keyanna Sylvester remain unclear, police said. D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason King said the girl was at a motel in the […]
MOBILE, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Super 6#Seals#The All Dekalb Honors#Haymon#Kinsley Henderson Lauren
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KHBS

Storm damages north Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WAFF

Deputies searching for man in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a man in Morgan County Tuesday evening. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Highway 55 at Wilhite Road in the Cole Spring area. MSCO says deputies made contact with one person was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Georgia Star WR Ahkil Crumpton charged with Murder | Gun linked to two murders one in Georgia and one in Philly

Former Georgia star football player Ahkil Crumpton has been charged with murder. He reportedly shot and killed a 23 year old gas station employee in Oconee County. Elijah Wood, 23, was working the overnight shift at the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway on March 19, 2021, according to Fox 5 in Atlanta, when a masked gunman walked into the store, pointed his handgun at Wood, and pulled the trigger around 1:40 a.m.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
MyArkLaMiss

WATCH: Drone video shows tornado damage in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New aerial video shows significant damage from a confirmed EF-1 tornado in Shelby County on Wednesday. The video shows damaged buildings and uprooted trees on both sides of Highway 47 outside of Chelsea, just south of Lesters Chapel United Methodist Church. According to the National Weather Weather Service, the tornado touched […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy