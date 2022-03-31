ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Report highlights 'compounding effect' of pandemic on student performance

By By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVoey_0evrr9lQ00

(The Center Square) – A new national report highlights the "compounding effect" the pandemic and remote learning have had on student performance, especially for the youngest learners.

The report from Renaissance Learning Inc., a Minnesota-based education technology company, found students have made modest gains since returning to the classroom, but have yet to catch up all the way.

“All signs suggest that this is going to be a multiyear recovery,” said Gene Kerns, vice president and chief academic officer at Renaissance. “We can reset instruction back to where it was pre-pandemic, but that isn’t going to instantly move students up to where they would have been had the pandemic not occurred."

Most schools across the U.S. shut down during the early months of the pandemic and resorted to remote learning. For many, remote learning continued into the fall and 2020 and winter of 2021.

The report, which studied test results from 4.4 million kindergarten to 12th grade students in reading and 2.9 million in math, found students remain behind.

"Overall, students are performing lower in 2021–2022 compared to 2020–2021, suggesting that the pandemic continues to have a compounding effect on student achievement," the authors wrote in the report.

The report found evidence of growth.

"When looking at the change in scores between school years, winter-to-winter score differences were smaller than fall-to-fall differences, indicating that winter 2021–2022 student performance is less behind than it was in the fall, but has not reached the level of the prior school year," the authors wrote in the report.

Progress was weaker for students who struggled with reading and for those who started school for the first time during the pandemic, Kerns said.

"This is the age of the foundational skills, the things that in some ways we use for the rest of our lives," he said. "We automate a lot of things a little later on, but this is the foundation and in the same way when you are building a house – you want the right people, the right materials – you want everything right because you know weight is going to be put on top of it. That's what's happening in these early grades and that's why we have to be particularly concerned about them."

For many of the youngest students, the pandemic marked their introduction to formal learning in America.

"You have a whole lot of kids showing up for kindergarten and first grade, where they may be walking into a formal setting for the first time in their lives," Kerns said. "Had we not had a pandemic, they might have spent a year or two years in day care. This is a population of kids that were just now beginning to see the effects – there's been a tremendous amount of churn in terms of what has been going on with them prior to starting school."

From early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., education across the country has been repeatedly disrupted by closures, remote learning and other challenges.

"We've had multiple seasons where everybody has been doing the best they can, but the net result is still being a little bit less than normal, that's the compounding effect, it puts you in a very different situation than you would have been otherwise."

Among other things, the report recommends students spend more time in the classroom to help make up ground.

"We should take advantage of all options for academic time including extended day, tutoring, and summer learning, all of which are approved areas of use for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds," the report concludes.

"The last thing we can afford is a summer off," Kerns said.

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Many Students Went Missing During COVID. How Schools Can Now Address Absenteeism

For years, schools have drilled into parents that attendance is an important factor in student achievement. But amid the 2021-22 school year’s rocky trajectory, marked by staff shortages, quarantines, and political battles over health measures, the focus on rewarding attendance has resulted in confused, exasperated families. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing more than 10 percent […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Effingham Radio

A Third Of U.S. Teachers Report Being Threatened By Students

A third of U.S. teachers report being threatened by students, according to a new survey. The American Psychological Association says it surveyed nearly 15-thousand teachers and other school staff members during the 20-21 school year, and a third of them said they experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compounding#Education Technology#Performing#Remote Learning#Renaissance Learning Inc
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
Chattanooga Daily News

Educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie they had worn to class

The 61-year-old educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, reportedly slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie the student had worn to class. A press release from the school says the confrontation was sparked by the student’s hoodie but did not provide more details.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS 58

New study claims Black MPS students disproportionately punished and suspended

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new study claims black and disabled MPS students are suspended at a highly disproportionate rate compared to other student groups. The group behind the study says the findings are concerning, and they're demanding change. The group Leaders Igniting Transformation says current MPS policies simply are...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Teachers are under fire in increasingly bizarre ways

This is hardly the first time in our history that a conservative backlash to social change has centered on schools. But this one is intense, and after starting with a manufactured panic over critical race theory, it has expanded its targets to include discussions of sexuality, gender identity and other things that might make certain kids feel “uncomfortable” — or at least, make their parents feel uncomfortable.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
NBCMontana

Majority of Americans believe public schools on the wrong track

WASHINGTON (TND) – They were meant to be the great equalizer. Public schools in America were supposed to provide all students – whether rich or poor, urban or rural – with a good education. But there are new indications those schools may be falling behind. A Grinnell...
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy