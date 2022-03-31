ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
 2 days ago
Ezra Miller Arrested This photo provided by the Hawai'i Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller who was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo. Miller known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested Sunday after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say he yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

HONOLULU — (AP) — A Hawaii judge has granted a couple's request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, an actor known for playing “The Flash" in “Justice League” films.

The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order Tuesday, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island. The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

The judge's order, filed in court Wednesday, said it was necessary to grant the couple's petition to prevent harassment.

Days earlier, Miller allegedly harassed patrons at a karaoke bar. Late Sunday, police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

“The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” police said in a news release.

Miller was arrested at the bar shortly after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released on $500 bail.

Neither Miller nor the actor's representatives could immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Miller is ordered to appear at a court hearing for the temporary restraining order against harassment in Hilo on April 13.

