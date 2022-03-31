ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Padres see a lot to like in top prospect CJ Abrams

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Shortstop CJ Abrams has used extended playing time this spring to display the tools that made...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#San Diego#Fernando Tatis#Associated Press Peoria#Ap
NBC Chicago

White Sox Trade Pitcher Craig Kimbrel

White Sox trade pitcher Craig Kimbrel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have traded relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for A.J. Pollock. It ends a brief, yet disappointing stint on the South Side. At the trade deadline in 2021, the White Sox...
MLB
KESQ

DeGrom out with shoulder issue, dealing huge blow to Mets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — With opening day less than a week away, every team in Major League Baseball is hoping to finish spring training without any significant injuries. The New York Mets weren’t so fortunate when they found out ace Jacob deGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area. It’s a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season. New York’s ace won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the team announced Friday. The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on his scapula that caused inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Injured Mets’ deGrom out for major time, no set return date

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area, a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season. DeGrom won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the Mets announced Friday. The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on his right scapula that caused inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington. The Mets had boosted their rotation by signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and trading for All-Star Chris Bassitt. After getting off to a sensational start last year, deGrom didn’t pitch after July 7 because of a sprained elbow.
MLB
KESQ

A name of their own: Hanks to toss 1st pitch for Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tom Hanks will launch a new era of Cleveland baseball. The Oscar-winning actor will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians’ home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 15. It will be Cleveland’s first home game since dropping Indians, the team’s name since 1915. Hanks, who famously said “There is no crying in baseball” while portraying the manager of an all-female team in “A League of Their Own,” has backed Cleveland’s team since the late 1970s. Back then he was an intern in the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival before going to Hollywood.
MLB
KESQ

MLB umpires to announce replay decisons for 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) — In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!”, big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season. Major League Baseball say umps will conduct in-park announcements during the replay review process. MLB was the last major pro sport in North America to institute replay when it began late in the 2008 season for home run calls. Video reviews were vastly expanded for the 2014 season. Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals. There were 1,305 calls challenged by clubs last year.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Promising pitching prospect Matt Brash makes Mariners' rotation

Pitching prospect Matt Brash has earned a spot in the Mariners’ rotation to begin the season, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The righty had his contract selected by the club in late September of last year but never got into a game, meaning it will be his MLB debut when he finally takes the hill in the coming days.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yu Darvish chosen as Padres' Opening Day pitcher against Arizona

According to manager Bob Melvin, San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish will start in Opening Day's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Darvish will be the 13th pitcher in San Diego's history to make multiple Opening Day starts. numberFire's models project Darvish to score 30.5 FanDuel points in 5.1 innings pitched on Friday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy