Seaside, OR

Seaside Fire eyes operations levy extension

By R.J. MARX Seaside Signal
Seaside Signal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the fifth year of the Seaside Fire Department’s local operation levy, designed to help finance apparatus and staff. If approved by City Council in June, the levy will return to voters in November for renewal. The last operation levy, passed in 2017, approved $2 million over...

