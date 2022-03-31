ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Secret video shows government’s fake newscast about nuclear strike on Indianapolis

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzIf9_0evrjvK100

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Video used in a secret government exercise centered on a hypothetical nuclear attack has been released publicly for the first time.

The 1986 video, which takes the form of a fake news broadcast, concerns a nuclear bomb going off in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Digital National Security Archive , the video is part of Mighty Derringer, a multi-agency training exercise on how different branches of the federal government would work together during a nuclear attack.

The video was obtained by tech site Gizmodo via a Freedom of Information Act request.

What you see in the video

In the nearly two-minute clip, a news anchor named “Jeff Schwartz” for the fictitious Channel 9 Eyewitness News addresses viewers.

“We are now in day four,” Schwartz says. “You know that few details are available. But this much we know: A large portion of downtown Indianapolis remains evacuated. Now, reports are sketchy at this point, but we do know that apparently there are terrorists holed up in the downtown part of our city with nuclear devices.”

Schwartz says a federal response team has been sent in to neutralize the threat before tossing to reporter “Ann Miller.” Miller gives her reports while video of downtown Indianapolis — as taken from “Chopper 9” — is shown to viewers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1th7vy_0evrjvK100
    Courtesy of National Nuclear Security Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07H4xI_0evrjvK100
    Courtesy of National Nuclear Security Administration

Miller describes the streets of downtown, which would normally be full of morning rush-hour traffic, as being relatively empty except for police “down there in the streets making sure everyone stays out of town.”

The feed to the chopper is then interrupted, with Schwartz commenting, “Can someone get on a two-way radio and see if they can contact Ann and see what’s going out there?”

The clip ends as Schwartz cautions the audience before he is interrupted by a booming sound outside of the news studio.

He looks up and says, “Oh, my God,” before the feed goes to black.

Why the video was made

In 1974, the Nuclear Emergency Search Team (NEST) was created. Its mission was to respond to plausible threats of nuclear terrorism or extortion. As part of is work, NEST created the Mighty Derringer project.

In 2012, documents were released on Mighty Derringer and referenced the Joint Special Operations Command and Delta Force. The National Security Archive called it the “most extensive set of declassified documents on any nuclear counterterrorism exercise, covering every phase of the response, from concept to critiques.”

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia

According to those documents, the fictional country of Montrev was behind the simulated terrorist attack on Indiana’s capital. The country is largely believed to be based on Mexico.

Planning sessions for the drills were held at both Camp Atterbury in Indiana and Area A-25 of the Energy Department’s Nevada Test Site.

During the fictitious attack, the NSA says Indianapolis experienced a 1 kiloton nuclear detonation that resulted in “total devastation over a 20 square block area.”

Putin to add more troops as Ukraine defense hits a ‘turning point’

According to Gizmodo’s report by Matt Novak , actual “radioactive material was hidden around Indianapolis in order to give the teams something authentic to look for during their exercise.”

The Mighty Derringer was largely seen as a success, but a DNSA report labeled a range of potential problems, including “bomb detection, interagency coordination, containment of contamination, general ‘confusion.'”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

The US Doomsday Plane Just Flew Over Chicagoland, But Don’t Worry

I want this to be an assurance and not a cause for alarm. The United States 'doomsday plane' just flew across the heartland of the country, but that's really not unusual. this iNews story shared recently regarding the 'doomsday plane' taking flight yesterday and today over the Midwest and have confirmed it's true. As they reported, this was done in response to Putin making nuclear threats against America and its allies regarding the crisis in Ukraine. They shared a tweet showing that the 'doomsday plane' was in flight. NOTE: the doomsday planes are based out of Lincoln, Nebraska so it's unusual for them NOT to fly over this regent frequently.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Brazil was alleged intended recipient of US couple’s nuclear submarine secrets

The country that an American spy couple tried to sell nuclear submarine secrets to last year has been revealed to be Brazil. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, a suburban couple who lived in Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October and charged with attempting to sell the design of US nuclear-powered submarines to someone they thought was a representative of a foreign power – but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Camp Atterbury, IN
State
Nevada State
City
Mexico, IN
State
Indiana State
UPI News

U.S. identifies Marines killed during training flight in Norway

March 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday identified the four Marines who were killed Friday during a training flight in Norway. The four Marines were identified in a press release as Ghost 31 crewmembers Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Ky.
MILITARY
CBS News

Loud noise triggers stampede at Cancún airport in Mexico

A loud noise triggered a stampede Monday at the international airport in Mexico's popular tourist destination of Cancún. The country's National Guard said there was no evidence that gunshots were fired, and the noise could have been a tourist tipping over some signs, according to Reuters. The national guard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Miller
CBS Denver

Bakery Chef Cooking Up ‘Sweet’ Support For Ukraine While His Polish Family Hosts Refugees

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans are continuing to show tremendous generosity for causes supporting the people of Ukraine. The latest effort comes from a Polish immigrant who is now using his bakery to fundraise for medical supplies.  At Elegant Bakery in Lakewood, each creation is a labor of love for owner and chef Janusz Zrodlowski.  (credit: CBS) “I have passion, especially when I make custom designs,” said Zrodlowski.  On Saturday, the special was a four-layer lemon coconut cake, an idea born out of his need to do something, as millions of Ukrainians flee a country under siege.  (credit: CBS) “I was thinking how I can, what I should...
LAKEWOOD, CO
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy