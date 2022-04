Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller is reportedly facing a restraining order from a couple in Hawaii, after allegedly blowing up at them following an incident at a karaoke bar. Miller was arrested early Monday on assault and battery charges at the karaoke bar, where they allegedly wrestled the mic away from a woman because they didn't like her rendition of a Lady Gaga song. (The Flash actor's pronouns are they/them.)

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO