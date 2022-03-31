Quincy man thrown out of Chris Rock show arrested for allegedly attacking police officer

It reportedly began with a dispute over wearing a mask.

The marquee at the Wilbur Theatre advertises a sold out performance by Chris Rock. Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

A Quincy man was arrested in Boston Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being thrown out of comedian Chris Rock’s show at The Wilbur, The Boston Globe reported.

Kaleb Anthony Herd, 25, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Thursday on one misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a police officer, three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, and sole misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, the Globe reported.

A not guilty plea was entered for Herd, and his lawyer didn’t immediately return a call from the Globe seeking comment.

Initially, Herd and another man were asked to leave the venue for not wearing masks, according to the Globe.

The newspaper quoted the police report from the incident, which stated that Herd was acting aggressively, throwing his arms around, puffing his chest, pointing his finger, screaming, and threatening those trying to escort him out.

The report went on to say the police officer on scene tried to calm Herd, but eventually Herd threatened physical violence against the officer, the Globe reported.

The newspaper wrote that Herd was forced out of the main hall, but pushed back in an attempt to attack the officer until he was finally pepper sprayed and taken into custody.

Herd was released from jail on personal recognizance Thursday with orders to stay away from the theater, as well as any witnesses and victims in the case, The Globe reported.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 25.

The Globe reported that Rock addressed the conflict involving Herd during the show. When noise from the audience interrupted Rock’s set, he said, “Is this how the tour’s gonna be?”

Wednesday night’s shows at the Wilbur were sold out and highly anticipated, as they were Rock’s first shows since he was smacked in the face by actor Will Smith at the Oscars over a joke he made making fun of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.