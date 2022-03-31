Birmingham mayor signs order requiring gender-neutral bathrooms on city property

YORK – The City of York is stepping up the enforcement of basic housing standards on properties. As explained by York City Administrator Sue Crawford, “According to city law, properties in the city of York must meet basic structural soundness criteria. The city of York, like most cities, uses the guidance of the International Building Code to set these basic standards. Over the years the city has regularly inspected new buildings and renovations to make sure that they meet these standards. However, enforcement of standards on existing buildings has varied. In 2021 the City of York updated its building codes to match those of surrounding cities and hired Dan Aude to improve property standard enforcement.

YORK, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO