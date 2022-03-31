ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis Retires from Acting // Tatum Defends Himself Over Latest Technical Foul // The Stack – 3/31 (Hour 4)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting due to his health. Concerns...

HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bruce Willis
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Bruce Willis Retires#Acting Tatum#Toucher Rich#Fredtoucher
People

Bruce Willis Was 'So Kind and Sweet' While Filming One of His Final Movies, Costar Rob Gough Says

Rob Gough is "honored and blessed" to have had the opportunity to work with Bruce Willis on what the world now knows is one of his final films. While reflecting on spending time with the legendary actor after news broke of Willis' aphasia diagnosis – a condition that affects one's cognitive abilities – Gough opened up about filming American Siege in November with the award-winning actor.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Bruce Willis Collaborators Detail Star’s Cognitive Decline On Set: “Not The Bruce I Remembered”

Movie mainstay Bruce Willis, 67, shocked audiences with the announcement of his retirement from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia, a rare brain disorder that impacts the ability to communicate. Those suffering from aphasia, which is often seen in people who have had a stroke, have trouble understanding and forming speech, struggling with word recall and more. In a post simultaneously uploaded by several of Willis’ family members Wednesday, they announced that the actor was “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”
CELEBRITIES
Collider

In Praise of the Irreplaceable Bruce Willis, Hollywood's Golden Boy of Cinema

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the world received the news that a cinematic era was coming to a close. The acclaimed actor Bruce Willis, star of a whole host of iconic films from the action classic Die Hard to the sublime comedy Moonrise Kingdom, would be retiring from acting. A sad moment for all who admired his work, it also marked the beginning of an outpouring of love for the actor and his long career of outstanding films. It is his commitment to taking on each role with a dedicated intensity that made each time he appeared on-screen a joyous one. He could go toe to toe with the greatest stage actors of all time while also fitting right in for more emotionally driven work that showed his range.
MOVIES
Popculture

Bruce Willis Surprising Retirement Brings out an Apology From Kevin Smith Over 'Cop Out'

Bruce Willis touched a lot of fans and fellow film professionals over the years. One notable case was Clerks director Kevin Smith and his love, distaste and returning love for the Die Hard star over the years. With Willis retiring from acting and revealing a harrowing diagnosis of aphasia, Smith addressed his past with Willis and offered an apology for telling the story so many times.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Die Hard's Bruce Willis Is Retiring From Acting Due To Health Condition

Bruce Willis has been on the professional acting scene the start of the 1980s, and while a decent amount of people met him when he played David Addison in the TV series Moonlighting, his fame skyrocketed when he starred as John McClane in Die Hard. The following decades saw Willis become one of Hollywood’s most famous actors. However, it’s been announced that he is retiring from acting due to a recently-diagnosed health condition.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Razzie Awards Defend Adding Category for Worst Bruce Willis Performance

The Razzie Awards said Wednesday that they will not rescind the “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in 2021” award in light of the actor’s aphasia diagnosis. “The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition,” the parody awards ceremony wrote on Twitter. “Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Speaks out Following Actor's Aphasia, Retirement News

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is speaking out after Willis' family announced that he will be taking a step back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Emma took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and shared a message of thanks to those who have reached out in support of Willis and his family. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES

