The 9 Best Scalp Care Products to Prevent Hair Loss

Courtesy Image

The concept of scalp care has come a long way from the days when Selsun Blue and Head & Shoulders were your only options. Popular skincare brands like The Ordinary and Dr. Barbara Sturm and hair care favorites like Verb and Act + Acre have released scalp treatments in recent months. On top of that, new brands like Jupiter have launched entire grooming product collections that put a strong emphasis on scalp care. Bottom line: Now’s a good time to take care of your scalp.

Among the many new offerings on the market are products that specifically target hair loss or thinning hair. Many scalp care products offer a similar overall promise: a clarified, healthy, exfoliated scalp will help promote healthier, stronger hair. To achieve that, many of these products utilize nourishing vitamins and familiar ingredients like aloe vera. In addition, serums or sprays that are specifically designed to prevent hair loss often include ingredients like minoxidil (the active ingredient in Rogaine that stimulates new hair growth) or biotin, which thickens the strands of hair you already have.

Adding a scalp care component to your hair care routine might feel like a burdensome step, but many of the new products are easy to use or can be used just once a week for results. And unlike the Selsun Blue days, the new generation of scalp treatment products come with stylish packaging and inviting scents that won’t be out of place among other modern grooming essentials. Read on for our picks for the best scalp care products to help with hair growth.

The 9 Best Scalp Care and Scalp Treatment Products to Prevent Hair Loss

