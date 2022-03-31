ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
97ZOK
97ZOK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Willis' former Turks and Caicos estate has been listed for sale at $37.5 million. The massive estate is where the actor got married and renewed his vows. Willis purchased the estate, which is located...

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
97ZOK
97ZOK

18K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow 97ZOK and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Week

Bruce Willis' health reportedly raised concerns on film sets for years: 'He just looked so lost'

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Demi Moore Had A Sweet Message For Bruce Willis And Their ‘Blended Family’ On His Birthday

People who live outside of the glamor of Hollywood don’t have too much in common with celebrities, but even the rich and famous aren’t immune to love’s fragile nature. Family dynamics are as complicated and intricate as ever for pretty much everyone, as the nuclear family is a thing of the past and there is no one way a family looks anymore. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been divorced for over 20 years, but they still spend plenty of time together and Moore had a sweet message for her ex husband and their “blended family” on his birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Rumer Willis, 33, Embraces Eric Dane, 49, After Lunch At Exclusive San Vicente Bungalows – Photos

The pair sparked romance speculation as they wrapped their arms around each other, while Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head. New couple alert? Rumer Willis and Eric Dane sparked romance speculation when they were spotted getting quite close in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12). The House Bunny actress, 33, and the Euphoria star, 49, shared a hug outside the ultra-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows, which attracts celebrities for its strict privacy policies. The rumor mill churned even faster when Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Bruce Willis
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turks#Housing List#Caicos Estate For Sale#The New York Post#Caicos Estate Take
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Boston Globe

Listed: For $18.8 million, a Chatham estate that would shatter sales records

If it goes for its $18.8 million price tag, or even a couple million less, High Scatteree would be the most expensive home sale in Chatham. The nine-bed, nine-bath estate (seven full, two half) at 108 Cotchpinicut Road in North Chatham was built as a summer home for the Leeds family of Philadelphia in 1940 in the style of Chatham’s older captain’s houses. There’s been only two owners of the Georgian Revival estate: the Leeds and the current owners, whose parents were walking by one day when they bumped into the original owners and did an off-market transition, said Brian Dougherty of The Private Brokerage at Compass, who has the listing.
CHATHAM, MA
Distractify

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Still Close, Even Though They're Divorced

Movie fans around the world were devastated by the news that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. There's been plenty of discussion of the actor's diagnosis in the headlines, but some people have also taken the opportunity to revisit Bruce's life both on camera and in the world of celebrity relationships.
CELEBRITIES
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy