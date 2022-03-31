ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

London hedge funder sells in Pacific Palisades

By Andrew Asch
therealdeal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2-acre estate in Pacific Palisades has found a buyer after almost...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo List Pacific Palisades Property for $57.5M

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and supermodel Behati Prinsloo are letting go of their posh Pacific Palisades, CA, estate, according to the website Dirt. They’re asking a whopping $57,500,000 for the 3-acre spread. The power couple had picked up the home from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $31,950,000...
REAL ESTATE
E! News

Step Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $57.5 Million L.A. Home

"Moves Like Jagger" singer Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are, well, moving. But you can still peek inside their soon-to-be former Los Angeles home. The couple, parents of two daughters, last week listed their Pacific Palisades estate for $57.5 million, property records show. Three structures make up the 3-acre property, which the couple bought from Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2018 for almost $32 million and later remodeled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.3 WCYY

John Travolta Puts His Dazzling Mansion in Maine Back on the Market

In February 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing.
ISLESBORO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
City
Palisades, NY
E! News

Katharine McPhee Is Selling Her Hollywood Hills Home for Nearly $2.7 Million: Go Inside

Watch: Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer. It looks like Katharine McPhee is hoping to make a smash on the real estate market. The 38-year-old singer-actress, who shares 13-month-old son Rennie with husband David Foster, has listed her four-bedroom, four-bathroom home nestled in the Hollywood Hills for $2.675 million, E! News has learned. Standing at 3,527 square feet, the stunning Spanish-style residence is being sold as a turnkey property—meaning that they next buyer can immediately move in and kick back in the immaculately renovated manor.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Ryan Seacrest Lists in Beverly Hills, a $65.7-Million Unit in the World’s Tallest Residential Tower, and More Real Estate News

From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the market. Seacrest out… of Beverly Hills. Ryan Seacrest is unloading two properties in Beverly Hills: The morning-show...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Production Company#Mako#Mpower Pictures
SFGate

Sylvester Stallone Scores $18.2M Mansion in Hidden Hills

It looks like Sylvester Stallone has another sequel, this time in real estate. Soon after reportedly selling his Beverly Hills estate to Adele, the “Rocky” star has punched up another purchase. The writer, director, and producer picked up a Hidden Hills, CA, estate for about $18.2 million, according to Dirt.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Canyon News

Martha De Laurentiis’ Mansion Up For Sale

BEVERLY HILLS—Martha De Laurentiis, who was the producer for the movies ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon, has recently had her mansion up for sale. It has been roughly three months since her death and De Laurentiis’ luxury Beverly Hills home is officially on the market for $37.5 million. De Laurentiis’ and her producer husband, Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, resided in the home for 35 years.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
SFGate

Real Estate of the Theranos Scandal: Here's Where Elizabeth Holmes Calls Home

It’s a fascinating time for those who have been following the rise and fall of Theranos, a now-discredited blood-testing startup founded by Elizabeth Holmes. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin for the criminal fraud trial of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, Holmes' ex-lover and former president and chief operating officer of Theranos. Balwani recently sold the Silicon Valley mansion he and Holmes inhabited together for five years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGN TV

Best gas hedge trimmer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A well-trimmed hedge is a beautiful thing, but it’s difficult to maintain without a good hedge trimmer. Large, thick hedges are even harder to maintain, requiring a more powerful, gas-powered trimmer. There are several excellent gas hedge trimmers on the market, so deciding among them can be difficult.
AMAZON
The Independent

London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham broken into

The West London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham was broken into and “thousands of pounds” worth of items were stolen, it has been reported.The burglary of the couple’s Kensington home is believed to have occurred late in the evening while the Beckhams were at home with their 10-year-old daughter on Monday, February 28.According to the Sun newspaper, the break-in was not discovered until son, Cruz Beckham, 17, returned home from a night out and found a broken window and a spare bedroom which had been “ransacked”.A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to PA News agency that officers had responded to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy