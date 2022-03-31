ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Restaurant Franchising and Innovation Summit 2022

QSR Web
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow Bao leader talks career growth, how ghost kitchens can drive...

www.qsrweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Why Federal Cannabis Legalization Is 'A Question Of When, Not If,' Says Canopy Growth CEO: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” John Maxwell. “Adjusting the sails” of one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies in the world is not an easy task. Meet the man who accepted the challenge and who’s trying to realize Canopy Growth’s (CSE:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) vision and drive corporate growth: David Klein.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Business
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Commerce Delivery No Sure Bet for Uber, and Platforms, Eyeing Amazon

At first glance, online platforms are built to be extended. Adding a range of services and products, adjacent to one another, but also connected, matches supply and demand across a continuum of activities. Thus, for the Ubers and the Airbnbs and the Lyfts and whole host of others, core businesses...
RETAIL
protocol.com

Here’s how the CEO of a public tech company spends his day

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: welcome to the Calendar series, the ethics of job-hopping, and what people expect from their workplaces. — Michelle Ma, reporter (email | twitter) A day in the life of a public tech company's CEO. This is the first installment in Protocol's new Calendar...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amplify Credit Union on Creating a Digital Backbone

Many credit unions (CUs) are responding to the digital transformation with new products and services to appeal to younger consumers, but not everything that corresponds to a better member experience takes place on the front end. To provide the best products, CUs also need a strong systems backbone that ensures they can have more than a surface offering of digital tools.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Franchising#Food Drink
TechRadar

AWS is helping fund startups building greener cities

Amazon is taking steps to make cities around the world more environmentally friendly, in the face of the deteriorating state of the world's climates. The company's AWS cloud computing arm has announced an expansion of its sustainable efforts, launching the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator to help growing companies leverage cloud computing for environmental and ecological ends.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Bear Robotics targets restaurant staffing shortages with another $81M raise

Bear has seen some success in deployment of late, including a bid to get its system in more restaurants in Japan. That push comes courtesy of backer SoftBank, as well as some ongoing labor shortages in the country. Japan has long eyed robots as a way to keep business moving for its aging population, and the pandemic only served to accelerate those needs. Here in the States, Bear has partnered with Chili’s, Compass Group, Denny’s, Marriott and Pepsi.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Wix adds Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment for e-commerce merchants

Wix.com Ltd., an Israel-based SaaS company that allows customers to create and sell through websites, announced Wednesday an integration with Amazon that will allow e-commerce merchants on its platform to leverage Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), a service from Fulfillment by Amazon that uses pooled inventory to fulfill orders on other channels — like websites.
INTERNET
Register Citizen

Should You Franchise Your Business?

Got a killer product or service that’s taking off faster than you imagined? Trouble sleeping at night wondering who will be the first competitor to duplicate your operation? Certain that yours could be the next media sweetheart and success story, if only you could get the capital to grow? Tired of reading about expanding companies and knowing that you have a better concept?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inc.com

The Authenticity Lesson That Helped ClassPass's Founder Build a $1 Billion Business

Payal Kadakia began working on ClassPass, the fitness, health, and beauty-booking platform, in 2012. By the following year, she and her co-founder had been accepted into the New York City startup incubator Techstars, and were working on a public launch for the fitness-class search they'd built. While Kadakia was confident in her vision for the company, a sudden and frightening attack, and her reaction to it, shocked her.
HEALTH
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq is recruiting for 2 exciting roles

Creative Bloq has two job roles open and we are looking for the perfect creative candidates to fill them. As the world's number one art and design website providing inspiration and advice for artists and designers, we create news, features, reviews, buying guides and tutorials on a vast array of topics from the latest tech and branding to traditional art and even web design.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy