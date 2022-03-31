ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Pandemic Took A Toll On Teen Mental Health, US Study Says

By Associated Press
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z94M5_0evrZ20j00

More than 4 in 10 U.S. high school students said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic, according to government findings released Thursday.

Several medical groups have warned that pandemic isolation from school closures and lack of social gatherings has taken a toll on young people’s mental health.

“This really gives us the evidence to say with certainty that the pandemic was incredibly disruptive for young people and their families,” said Kathleen Ethier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The reports are based on anonymous online surveys of about 7,700 public and private high school students from 128 schools during the first six months of 2021. It is based on a similar survey the CDC conducts every other year in schools,

Among the findings:

  1. 44% reported feeling persistently sad of hopeless during the past year. A similar survey before COVID-19 hit put the figure at 37%.
  2. 66% said they found it more difficult to complete their schoolwork.
  3. 29% said a parent or other adult in their home lost a job and 11% said they experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult at home.
  4. 24% said they went hungry during the pandemic because there was not enough food at home.

﻿There likely was some underreporting, especially for certain questions about emotional or physical abuse in the home. Teens might be afraid that an abusive parent or other adult might see their responses, said Ilan Cerna-Turoff, a Columbia University researcher who studies children’s mental health.

CDC officials said that the pandemic did not affect teens equally. LGBT youth reported poorer mental health and more suicide attempts than others. About 75% said they suffered emotional abuse in the home and 20% reported physical abuse. By comparison, half of heterosexual students reported emotional abuse and 10% reported physical abuse, the CDC said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

6K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

803K+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Florida warns teenagers may face MORE risk from vaccine than from Covid and tells children not to get jabbed in official advice

The Florida Department of Health officially unveiled guidance Tuesday that recommends against vaccinating children, a rare move that breaks from federal guidelines. Florida officials revealed that they planned to issue the guidance on Monday, during a news conference that included Surgeon General Dr Joseph Lapado, Gov Ron DeSantis and a few controversial health figures like Dr Robert Malone.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Online Surveys#Us Study#Columbia University
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
ABC News

With 4th COVID-19 vaccine doses looming, experts say not so fast

Even as most eligible Americans have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Pfizer and Moderna have now asked the FDA to authorize yet another booster dose -- especially for elderly Americans, a group that tends to have weaker immune protection. Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize fourth doses...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Fourth-year medical student, transgender rights activist, bragged on social media that she intentionally injured a patient after he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin

The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.
SOCIETY
AFP

Moderna says infant Covid vaccine succeeded in trial

US biotech firm Moderna on Wednesday said it was pursuing regulatory approval for its Covid vaccine in children under six years old after the two-shot regimen was found to be safe and produced a strong immune response. Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reader's Digest

Is the Pandemic Over? Here’s What the Experts Say

It’s been a difficult two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. And now, just as we’re starting to sense a possible return to normalcy, many of us feel blindsided by new events emerging on the world stage. We’re struggling to find a way to understand the Ukraine-Russia war and figure out how to help the people of Ukraine, even as we try to save money on skyrocketing gas prices at home. And yet amid all that, Americans are wondering: Is the pandemic over—finally?
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

How later school start times can help teens

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Pushing back school start times could be key to improving the mental health of teenagers. That’s according to psychotherapist Heather Turgeon, the co-author of “Generation Sleepless,” a book that focuses on how teens are the most sleep-deprived population in history. “Teen mental health right now is suffering. Teenage depression and anxiety […]
KIDS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy