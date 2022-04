City-owned Cottonwood Creek Golf Course is off to another booming start for 2022, but head professional Kenny Duron said it’s never too late to join the fun. “We’ve got a first (charity) tournament this week and the men’s and women’s and senior leagues are now in full swing,” Duron said. “It’s never too late to get started. Golfers can just get us on the website (www.cottonwoodcreekgolf.com) or via the city or just by calling us in the pro shop.”

