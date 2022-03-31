Bibb County School District hiring for jobs in transportation, nutrition departments

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilkes Regional Youth Detention Center, 1430 Industrial Park Road in Washington, Ga. The agency is recruiting for juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff. People interested in applying are asked to bring their valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED. A special military salary incentive of up to 10 percent will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty. Call 706-678-7071 for more details.

WILKES COUNTY, GA ・ 19 DAYS AGO