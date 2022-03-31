ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Local Students Pack Healthcare Kits For Healthcare Career Day

By Sawyer Buccy
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
Freshmen students from Union and Broken Arrow packed healthcare kits for healthcare career day. The students said they worked so well together, they finished more than 650 kits in about 10 minutes! Healthcare Career Day is an event organized to inspire a new generation of local healthcare workers.

