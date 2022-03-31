Local Students Pack Healthcare Kits For Healthcare Career Day

PDS-supported dental practices have produced more than three million CEREC restorations with the help of computer-aided design and manufacturing, surpassing a major milestone. IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of the nation's leading dental support organizations, closed out the first quarter of 2022 by achieving a major milestone: more than three million same-day dental restorations have been produced within the company's supported dental practices to date. PDS-supported dental practices use computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology to produce dental restorations onsite, offering a convenient, high quality and efficient solution to patients in urgent need of a tooth replacement. As the first milestone of its kind in the dental industry, this achievement illustrates PDS' commitment to clinical excellence through modern dentistry with advanced, proven technology.

