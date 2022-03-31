Water main breaks on Main Street
CREEDMOOR — South Granville Water and Sewer Authority’s utility crew is on site at 612 N. Main Street, in front of CVS Pharmacy, working to repair a water main break. Avoid travel in this area.
Crews are having to dig up pavement to get to the broken water line. Crews may need to turn off the water near the break.
“Water main breaks can take up to eight hours to repair, depending on the severity of the water main break and the required repairs,” according to the SGWASA website.
