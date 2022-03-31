ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creedmoor, NC

Water main breaks on Main Street

By By Amanda Dixon
 1 day ago
South Granville Water and Sewer Authority's utility crew begins digging up a portion of Main Street near the corner of Wilton Avenue to repair a water main break. Avoid this area to allow crews to restore water service as soon as possible.
South Granville Water and Sewer Authority's utility crew is working to repair a water main break on Creedmoor's Main Street in front of CVS.

CREEDMOOR —  South Granville Water and Sewer Authority’s utility crew is on site at 612 N. Main Street, in front of CVS Pharmacy, working to repair a water main break. Avoid travel in this area.
Crews are having to dig up pavement to get to the broken water line. Crews may need to turn off the water near the break.
“Water main breaks can take up to eight hours to repair, depending on the severity of the water main break and the required repairs,” according to the SGWASA website.

