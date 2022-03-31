ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Before and After: A Tired Rental Kitchen a Charm-Packed, Two-Day Makeover

By Kelly Dawson
Apartment Therapy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Orangey wood cabinets, beige walls, and basic laminate countertops are each hallmarks of a rental kitchen. And if you have all three, like Toronto-based renter Megan, that’s basically the jackpot. So it’s no wonder...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 9

Kookaloo
1d ago

Why avocado and orange? It wasn't good in the 1970s and orange and avocado aren't good now.

Reply
7
Related
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Closet Storage Solution Has Totally Cleared the Clutter From My Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always used the top shelf of my closet for things in boxes that I don’t need to access on a day-to-day basis (think: fancy shoes, old board games, etc.). It’s just such a hard spot to reach, and loose items are bound to become a total mess up there with me pawing blindly for the exact sweater I want. But to be honest, I don’t have enough storage space in my apartment to devote all of that real estate to things I don’t use very often. It was only when the lake of space in my closet was causing a mess to pile up in my actual bedroom that I was finally motivated to do something about it. To put a stop to the clutter before it could get any worse, I decided to try a new strategy for organizing my closet: Clear Plastic Closet Storage containers from mDesign.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Hack#Farrow Ball
yankodesign.com

This tiny home is built from three shipping containers for a scaled-down lifestyle

This tiny home in Wattle Bank, Australia is formed by three 20′ shipping containers and inspired by the recent trend to downsize our lifestyles. While downsizing our lifestyle requires letting go of many luxury comforts, it also makes room for simpler life pleasures. Sure, getting rid of the pool might hurt a little, but more green space allows for more plant cultivation and harvesting. For one Australian couple, Amy Plank and Richard Vaughan, downsizing meant disbanding from domestic duties for the freedom to surf, garden, and enjoy nature whenever and however they like. Hoping to make their dream of a downsized, sustainable lifestyle a new reality, Plank and Vaughan found the freedom they hoped for in shipping container architecture. Merging three shipping containers together to form a 530-square-foot tiny home, Plank’s and Vaughan’s Wattle Bank home fits the bill.
WORLD
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy