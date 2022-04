ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ballpark Village is preparing for Cardinals fans on Opening Day. They will have all of the retail, restaurant, and open areas open for fans. On Opening Day, Todd Thomas will host the official pep rally with music, fun, and crowds at Ballpark Village from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Come down early before the game, or watch the game inside or outside on Busch II Infield in the Together Credit Union Plaza.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO