The Nationals made their third round of spring training cuts Monday and left themselves with six healthy infielders still in camp. Josh Bell and César Hernández are firmly entrenched in the starting first and second base positions, respectively, while the demotion of 21-year-old Luis García to Triple-A cemented Alcides Escobar’s place as the top option at shortstop. Dee Strange-Gordon and Ehire Adrianza have the versatility to play all over the diamond, making them logical choices as utility players off the bench.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO