College Sports

How to watch Alex Barcello in Reese’s College All-Star Game

By Brandon Judd
deseret.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCaesars Superdome, New Orleans. The All-Star game is a part of the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four weekend and takes place one day before the national semifinals. The game features 20 of the best Division I college basketball seniors playing on the East and West rosters....

www.deseret.com

thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
NBC Sports

UConn defeats Stanford to move on to 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

In the second Final Four semifinal on Friday night, the No. 2 UConn Huskies defeated the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal to advance to Sunday’s 2022 NCAA women’s basketball championship game. Throughout the game, On Her Turf provided live updates and highlights. See below to relive how the semifinal unfolded. (On Her Turf also provided live updates from the first women’s Final Four semifinal – South Carolina vs. Louisville – that can be found here.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KBTX.com

Aggies denied NIT Championship following 73-72 loss to Xavier

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The Texas A&M (27-13) men’s basketball team closed out the 2021-2022 season with a one point loss to Xavier (23-13) as the Musketers claimed the 2022 NIT Championship Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Xavier overcame a 40-32 halftime deficit to beat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
News 8 WROC

#18 Syracuse gets rocked by #15 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IND. (WSYR-TV) – The #18 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team fell to #16 Notre Dame on the road Saturday 22-6. This is SU’s fourth-straight loss to Notre Dame. Syracuse has been outscored 62-25 in the last three games against the Irish. This loss drops the Orange to 4-5. Redshirt junior Tucker Dordevic was held […]
SYRACUSE, NY
deseret.com

Is the Jazz’s future as bleak as it’s ever been under Quin Snyder?

Despite Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz and their fans are in the midst of one of the team’s most frustrating stretches in a long time as the 2022 playoffs approach, and emotions for many are running high. To add to it, ESPN on...
NBA
The Oregonian

UConn beats Stanford at women’s Final 4 to advance to NCAA title game: ‘We came up big’

MINNEAPOLIS — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night. The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. The Gamecocks beat Louisville 72-59 in the first game of the Final Four. UConn and South Carolina met in November in the championship game of a tournament in the Bahamas, and the Gamecocks used a strong fourth quarter to win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
deseret.com

Utah State basketball gets commitment from Saint Joseph transfer Taylor Funk

In the last two weeks, Utah State’s men’s basketball team watched as star forward Justin Bean declared for the NBA draft and senior Brock Miller retired from basketball altogether. Those announcements were bittersweet, as Bean had done nearly everything he could in Logan, while Miller’s health made his...
LOGAN, UT
WDTN

Flyers fall to UCLA in 1967 NCAA championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDTN) — 55 years ago, the University of Dayton fought its way to the top of NCAA Basketball, but the Flyers fell to a newly formed dynasty on the west coast in the National Championship game. Don Donoher, a Toledo native, came into the University of Dayton as a player first in 1951. […]
DAYTON, OH

