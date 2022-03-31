Foster The Love In Need Of Donations For Easter Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs fosters and adopters urgently to open their homes to a new furry friend. MAS Director Alexis Pugh posted on Facebook that while many Memphians have helped, much more is still needed. She said efforts to reunite pets with their owners without having the animals come to the shelter have helped, but the shelter is still finding itself without enough room for the dogs being brought in.

