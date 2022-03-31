Foster The Love In Need Of Donations For Easter Season

You can hear her passion for the mission when Amber Deemer talks about the work she’s doing that supports thousands of foster children at Pittsburgh-based Foster Love Project. “Foster care is extremely traumatic for kids,” she said. “They’re not with their parents, and many of them are in the...
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The recent 24th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser total stands at slightly more than $16,000. But event volunteers are extending the time for donations at least through the end of March in an extra push to reach a goal of $20,000. Part of that push is due to an increased need locally among area food pantries that the event supports.
Megan Slate, of Neel, has the mini farm with a yard full of animals that she always dreamed of, and that has allowed her to become a champion of animal fostering. Slate has fostered through Rescue Rangers, out of Decatur, for 10 to 15 years, and Melissa Lance, the organization's founder, said Slate has been a godsend.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 23, Ian and I will run outside to get your candy. Drive up, flash your lights, and honk your horn. We will be right out to get your Easter candy donations. We have an entrance on Bertrand Drive and one off of Eraste Landry. Local business owner...
The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be absolutely horrific and can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Animal shelters often rely on donations to help them operate and there’s a desperate need in Madisonville, according to the city’s Animal Control Officer. ”In general we have bags of dog food and and bags of cat food just stacked up, but it’s pretty...
This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except from within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
SAN ANTONIO — There's an urgent call for pet fosters in the San Antonio area. Animal Care Services put out the message Sunday morning that they're planning to fly 100 pets to other shelters in the northeast part of the U.S., but they need the public's help ASAP. "Fosters...
Do you have a home that could help some momma dogs and cats raise up their litters of puppies and kittens? What a great opportunity. When I was little, we raised puppies and kittens and I absolutely loved taming them and showing them love and affection. That could be YOU!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A World for Children is one of the many South Texas agencies helping bring joy and normalcy to children who are in foster care. “We work really hard to normalize everything for children in foster care, there’s really nothing normal about being moved from your family and having to change schools, having to change every aspect of your daily life,” said Foster Care Recruitment Specialist Rebecca Redus.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With prom season coming up, some are in need of clothing. “Being able to help fulfill a teen’s dream of attending prom is great. Often, many kids miss out, only because they do not have anything to wear,” said NWH Coordinator Melanie Dorsey. “We want to do our part and we need the community’s help.”\
Foster Love New Hampshire hosted a meet and greet with foster and adopted parents Saturday night at the Shiloh Community Church in Manchester. The event was held to give people the chance to learn more about how they could get involved and answer any questions about what it takes to become a licensed foster home.
Family and friends of very ill local muralist hold fundraiser at Barrio Cafe. Local muralist Pablo Luna has been fighting for his life, due to a variety of medical issues. His friends and family hosted a fundraiser for him at Barrio Cafe. Weekend weather to hover in 80s, to climb...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs fosters and adopters urgently to open their homes to a new furry friend. MAS Director Alexis Pugh posted on Facebook that while many Memphians have helped, much more is still needed. She said efforts to reunite pets with their owners without having the animals come to the shelter have helped, but the shelter is still finding itself without enough room for the dogs being brought in.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is looking for people to adopt or foster dogs. According to a release, the shelter’s canine intake numbers are at a record high, and it needs to empty the kennels so that it can be ready to accept more animals.
Self-care is often relegated to physical activities: writing in a journal, maintaining an extensive skin-care routine, or reading a book before bed. But you can't fully take care of yourself until you show yourself unconditional love — feeling good starts from within. To help set aside any self-doubt, try incorporating mantras into your daily routine.
AVIS — It took about two weeks for employees at the West Pharmaceutical Company, Jersey Shore to collect over 2,500 pounds of food to donate to the New Love Center, Avis. “We all donated a little bit here and there. All the teammates across West,” Ron Long, maintenance manager at the company, said.
Comments / 0