‘We Gotta Be a F-ckin’ Arena-Rock Band’: How Taylor Hawkins Helped Foo Fighters Conquer the World

Taylor Hawkins tells the entire story of his years with Foo Fighters and his brotherhood with Dave Grohl in never-before-heard audio on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now . It includes the time early in his tenure when Dave Grohl told the late drummer, “This is how it is. It’s my fucking band. If you don’t like it, fucking beat it,” and Hawkins actually quit the band — for all of 24 hours.

To hear the whole entire interview, which was Hawkins' final in-person conversation with Rolling Stone

Among many other subjects, Hawkins explains how he pushed the band to go bigger as a live act. “‘We gotta be a fucking arena-rock band,'” Hawkins recalls telling his bandmates. “We can do it. And Dave already did it with Nirvana without even thinking about it. And the Foo Fighters were getting there.” Hawkins also talks about drugs, stage fright, the difference in drum styles between him and Grohl, and much more.

