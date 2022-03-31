ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi on Whether Clarence Thomas Should Recuse Himself or Resign: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpcH2_0evrOpzK00

Click here to read the full article.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday sidestepped a question asking if she believes Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign in light of the damning reports about his wife’s efforts to have the 2020 presidential election overturned.

At her weekly Capitol press conference, the House Democratic leader responded to a question about Thomas resigning by telling reporters that he should never been been confirmed in the first place. “I’m not going to go to that,” she added on his potential resignation.

Pelosi only managed to call for the Supreme Court to “at least have a code of ethics,” citing the For the People Act, which passed the House this month.

“People say, ‘Well, it’s a personal decision of a judge whether he should recuse himself,'” she added. “Well, if your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup of our country, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards.”

One of the “people” Pelosi says talk about how it’s the personal decision of a judge whether they should recuse themselves is Pelosi. “It’s up to an individual justice to decide to recuse himself if his wife is participating in a coup,” she said during a meeting with Democrats earlier this week.

This is certainly true, but there’s nothing precluding the top Democrat in the House of Representatives from explicitly calling for Thomas to recuse himself (rather than just suggesting it), or to resign as a result of his wife’s efforts to have the election results overturned at the same time Thomas was ruling on election-related cases.

Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, called for Thomas’ recusal on Tuesday. “I do think he should recuse himself,” he told reporters. “The information we know right now raises serious questions about how close Justice Thomas and his wife were to the planning and execution of the insurrection.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), meanwhile, has called for him to resign. “If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment,” she wrote on Tuesday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) last week called for his impeachment outright .

They aren’t alone. In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, two dozen other Democrats, including ten senators, not only called for Thomas’ recusal, but demanded that he “immediately issue a written explanation for his failure to recuse himself in prior Supreme Court cases involving efforts to overturn the 2020 election or the January 6th attack on the Capitol.” (Thomas was the sole dissenting vote when the court rejected Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege to avoid handing over documents to the House Jan. 6 committee.)

“We request that Chief Justice Roberts commit no later than April 28, 2022 to creating a binding Code of Conduct for the Supreme Court — the only court in the country not currently subject to a judicial code of ethics,” the members added.

Republicans, meanwhile, don’t really care about any of this.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 21

KD Smead
1d ago

He’s a good man he needs to be left alone. His wife has a choice to she believes in what she thinks. They don’t like it because what she thinks is true.

Reply(1)
11
Clayton Bates
1d ago

retire already you've stolen enough money from California. and helped ruin a country

Reply
31
Dale Brown
1d ago

I hope I live long enough to see her completely out of congress

Reply
9
Check out more stories from
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

48K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed Trump to Hire Someone the White House Suspected Was a Foreign Spy

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas regularly met with Donald Trump while he was president, often providing him lists of people whom he should fire and hire — one of which the White House suspected of being a foreign spy. The latest turn in the MAGA unmasking of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, who we learned last week sent a series of text messages pressuring Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election, comes by way of a Daily Beast report published Friday. The meetings between Trump and Thomas didn’t exactly leave the former...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Democrats Unite To Slam Lindsey Graham for Calling for Putin’s Assassination

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday night fired off a tweet so irresponsible that it united Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Graham wrote that the “only” way out of the crisis in eastern Europe is for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” he asked, referring to the Roman politician who helped assassinate Julius Caesar, and to the German military officer who tried to kill Adolf Hitler. “The only way...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
John Roberts
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Capitol Press Conference#Democratic#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz tears into Biden for presiding over 'high-tech lynching' of Clarence Thomas and tells Ketanji Brown Jackson she won't be pressed on drinking beer and her 'teenage dating habits' like Kavanaugh in heated address at SCOTUS hearing

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Monday that only Democrats smeared potential Supreme Court justices, as he assured Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that her hearings this week wouldn't feature any 'disgraceful behavior' from Republicans. 'This will not be a political circus. This will not be the kind of character smear that,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy