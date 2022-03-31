ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bobby Wagner hits Wheel of Fortune by signing with the Rams

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are signing star free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The news broke on Thursday and the Rams delivered a tremendous tweet to announce the contract that is for five years and $50 million could reach $65 million.

Now, this is genius social media:

Defensive back Jordan Fuller was full of himself after the news.

Wagner, who starred for many years as a Seattle Seahawk, will fill the hole left when Von Miller went to the Buffalo Bills on a six-year, $120 million deal in free agency.

