Three of the largest credit firms are set to change their reporting process this summer. This could free millions of people from debt. Even though millions of Americans have health insurance, medical bills can pile up fast and be debilitating. The three largest credit-reporting firms, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, all announced that in July medical collections debt will not be included on consumer credit reports. Read more about it here.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 11 DAYS AGO