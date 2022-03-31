ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Three area S.C. House seats, three Aiken County Council seats to be contested

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 1 day ago
Three of Aiken County's state representatives will face competition to keep the seats they hold in the South Carolina House.

Filing ended Wednesday for the partisan political races on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

South Carolina Election Commission records indicate S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell faces fellow Republican Betsy Lamb in the June 14 Republican primary. The district Blackwell represents, District 81, includes south Aiken.

S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn faces fellow Democrat Brian Ryan B. Doyle in the primary for District 82. District 82 includes north Aiken, parts of northern Aiken County, northern Edgefield County and part of southern Saluda County.

S.C. Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, faces Democrat Jerico McCoy in the November general election in District 83. The district includes North Augusta, Belvedere and parts of southern Edgefield County.

S.C. Reps. Melissa Oremus (District 84) and Bill Taylor (District 86), both Republicans, do not face competition to keep the seats they hold. District 84 includes the area of Aiken County between Aiken and North Augusta. District 86 includes northern Aiken County and two parts of southwestern Lexington County.

On the Aiken County Council, Ron Felder and Melinda Starnes are running for the District 1 seat currently held by Kathy Rawls. Rawls announced she would not seek reelection. District 1 comprises much of eastern Aiken County.

Mike Kellems and Russ Tony Ferrara have filed as Republican candidates for the Aiken County Council District 2 seat. Camille Furgiuele, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection. District 2 comprises the Woodside Plantation development in Aiken and much of southern Aiken County.

Incumbent Sandy Haskell has filed as a Republican candidate for the Aiken County Council District 5 seat. Challenger Kurt Mueller has also filed as a Republican candidate for the District 5 seat. District 5 comprises much of the area around I-20's Exit 5 in the North Augusta area.

Phil Napier does not face competition to retain his District 6 seat. District 6 includes north central Aiken County and areas west and east of Aiken.

