Shelby Zuniga is still the chief financial officer (CFO) at Sunflower Diversified Services but she now has another title in front of her name – interim executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, is filling the temporary position until a new leader is named. Jon Prescott recently retired after five years on the job and he “is moving forward with his heart for service” as the newly appointed District 4 Barton County Commissioner, Zuniga said.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO